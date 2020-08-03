Loading articles...

US construction spending declines 0.7% in June

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT

SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S. construction spending fell again in June, the fourth straight decline as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the economy.

Spending on U.S. construction projects fell 0.7% in June as both home building and nonresidential activity declined.

The Commerce Department said on Monday the June drop follows four straight declines, the largest a 3.5% downturn in April.

The construction industry has been hammered by shutdowns forced by the coronavirus pandemic. As cases rise again in many parts of the country, there are concerns about further declines in coming months.

Matt Ott, The Associated Press

