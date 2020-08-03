Tucows, Dish Network form alliance based on Ting Mobile service in United States

Loading articles...

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

A pedestrian talking on a mobile phone is silhouetted in front of a fountain, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2012, at John F. Kennedy Plaza, also known as Love Park in Philadelphia. Tucows Inc. is selling its Ting Mobile retail phone service in the United States to the company that offers Dish satellite TV and other services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke

TORONTO — Tucows Inc. is selling its Ting Mobile retail phone service in the United States to the company that offers Dish satellite TV and other services.

Financial terms of the agreement with Dish Network Corp. weren’t included in Monday’s media announcement. However, in a statement to shareholders Tucows says it will receive future payments based on Ting Mobile subscriptions.

The deal marks a shift in strategy for Tucows, a relatively small Toronto-based technology company that also manages domain names and provides other internet services.

Dish acquired most of Ting Mobile’s customers across the United States effective Saturday and Dish becomes a customer of the Tucows platform that underlies the wireless service.

Tucows says Ting Mobile customers will continue to use their current phones at the same rates and have access to T-Mobile’s network.

It also expects Dish will transition its recently acquired Boost Mobile customers to the Tucows platform near the end of 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2020

Companies in this story: (TSX:TC)

The Canadian Press

