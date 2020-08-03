Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Texas man jailed in stabbing death of his 7-year-old brother
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 3, 2020 12:34 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT
HALTOM CITY, Texas — A Texas man was jailed on a capital murder charge Sunday after police say he fatally stabbed his 7-year-old brother in a suburb of Fort Worth.
Officers were called to a home in Haltom City around 9:45 p.m. Saturday and found Jacob Gabriel Brito bleeding from multiple stab wounds, police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Outside the house, officers found the boy’s 20-year-old brother, Isidro Brito Bruno, with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound to his upper body, according to the statement from Police Chief Cody Phillips. He was arrested and taken to a hospital.
Brito Bruno was being held in the Tarrant County jail Sunday morning on a $250,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Police said they are still investigating the stabbing and haven’t determined a motive.