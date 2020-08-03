TDSB’s reopening plan could implement quadmesters, no sports

Trustees with the Toronto District School Board will receive a report on Tuesday outlining the plan for the safe reopening of high schools in September.

Last week Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that it would be back to class full time for elementary school in the fall, but things will look different for teens.

Lecce confirmed public high schools in the GTA will use an adapted model, meaning class sized will be limited to 15 students each in a cohort, and face coverings will be mandatory while on school property.

But the biggest change could be the implementation of a quadmester – meaning instead of two semesters a year, there will be four. In this new format, students would learn two subjects at a time for a nine-week period.

In this model, students would be in class Monday through Friday for half days and spend the other half of the day learning remotely.

“We look forward to welcoming students back to our schools and classrooms in September but will continue to remain flexible and recognize that circumstances may change depending on the evolution of COVID-19.,” Interim Director of Education Carlene Jackson said in the report.

“Regardless of the format school takes at the elementary and secondary level, we are committed to providing students with regular and meaningful learning opportunities as well as connectivity to staff while also maintaining a safe environment for the entire school community.

As well, the TDSB said sports will not be played when school returns in the fall and students will have to bring and all their school supplies with them to class, as they won’t be allowed to use lockers.

Floor signage, much like in grocery stores, will also be used in hallways to help with social distancing.

The TDSB said the guideline was created with consultations with union and federation partners, students, staff, parents/guardians, Toronto Public Health and the Ministry of Education.

Students will be expected to monitor their own health for any symptoms of COVID-19. Parents will continue to be allowed to opt their child out of in-person classes in favour of remote learning.