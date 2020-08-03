Loading articles...

SolarEdge: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) _ SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $36.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herziliya Pituach, Israel-based company said it had net income of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The photovoltaic products maker posted revenue of $331.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $321.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, SolarEdge said it expects revenue in the range of $325 million to $350 million.

SolarEdge shares have risen 83% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $173.56, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEDG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEDG

The Associated Press

