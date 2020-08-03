Loading articles...

Penumbra: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Aug 3, 2020

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) _ Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $12 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Alameda, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 48 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $105.1 million in the period.

Penumbra shares have climbed 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $229.48, a climb of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEN

The Associated Press

