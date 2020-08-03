Loading articles...

Otter Tail: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) _ Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $17 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fergus Falls, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 42 cents.

The power company and manufacturer posted revenue of $192.8 million in the period.

Otter Tail expects full-year earnings to be $2.10 to $2.30 per share.

Otter Tail shares have fallen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $37.71, a fall of 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OTTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OTTR

The Associated Press

