Loading articles...

Noble Midstream Partners: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT

HOUSTON (AP) _ Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $48.2 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share.

The provider of oil, gas and water-related midstream services posted revenue of $146 million in the period.

Noble Midstream Partners shares have fallen 65% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 68% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBLX

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
#EB401 east of Meadowvale express - a collision is blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 46 minutes ago
Good morning! Risk of showers and thunderstorms today. The guaranteed high is 26 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more