Michael Buble headlines the latest Order of British Columbia appointments

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

Michael Buble is shown on stage at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Buble is to be appointed to the Order of British Columbia, one of the province's highest honours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VICTORIA — Singer Michael Buble is to be appointed to the Order of British Columbia, one of the province’s highest honours.

The Burnaby-born singer headlines the class of 13 British Columbians set to become the order’s newest members.

Other notable appointments include former B.C. finance minister Carole Taylor, who was named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2001, and real estate developer Ryan Beedie.

The provincial government says 160 people were nominated this year, with anyone able to put forward a name.

The official in-person investiture ceremony has been postponed due to COVID-19 and this year’s members will be invited to attend a ceremony in 2021.

The deadline to nominate someone this year was March 6, 2020.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Aug. 3, 2020.

The Canadian Press

