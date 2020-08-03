Loading articles...

Mexico's school year to begin with instruction on television

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

MEXICO CITY — Distance learning will begin for more than 30 million Mexican school children Aug. 24, but a return to classrooms will remain an uncertain goal, the country’s education secretary said Monday.

Secretary Esteban Moctezuma Barragán and leaders of the country’s largest television networks presented in broad strokes a plan to put educational instruction on television.

Moctezuma Barragán said that risks continue being too high. Officials fear children could become coronavirus carriers, infecting relatives at home. Students will not return to classrooms until the government’s version of a stoplight to evaluate the pandemic’s risk is safely at green.

In remote indigenous communities, instruction will be carried on government radio. Some 140 million free textbooks will be distributed.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
#WBGardiner at Spadina - ALL LANES OPEN.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:41 AM
Retweeted @Simone_Gio: Exactly 50mm’s of rain fell in west Woodbridge ON. on Sunday August 2nd 2020 @ECCCWeatherON @KMacTWN @vaughanweather @jillt…
Latest Weather
Read more