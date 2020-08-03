Loading articles...

Medallion Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT

NEW YORK (AP) _ Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) on Monday reported a loss of $4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $38.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $30 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.6 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $3.29. A year ago, they were trading at $5.13.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFIN

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
WB QEW approaching Dixie, three right lanes are closed because of flooding. Jammed from the 427.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 22 minutes ago
And now for a look outside our @680NEWS studios in Downtown Toronto...it's really wet. - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more