Man hurt in Mississauga shooting, Peel police say

Peel police are investigating after a man was shot in a Mississauga neighbourhood Monday evening.

Police said the call came in at around 9:36 p.m. for a report of gunfire in the Mavis Road and Huntington Ridge Drive area.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Peel EMS said they transported a man in his 20s with life-threatening injuries to a local trauma centre.

Police said they believe the suspects fled in a vehicle.

Investigators have not released any more information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked by police to contact them directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.