Loading articles...

John Hume, who worked to end N. Ireland violence, dies at 83

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 4:58 am EDT

LONDON — The family of politician John Hume, who won Nobel Peace Prize for work to end violence in his native Northern Ireland, says he has died. He was 83.

The Catholic leader of the moderate Social Democratic and Labour Party, Hume was regarded by many as the principal architect behind the peace agreement.

His party paid tribute Monday to the former leader, saying “we all live in the Ireland he imagined — at peace and free to decide our own destiny.’’

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:43 AM
Clear! EB Major Mackenzie ramp to the #NB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 09:07 PM
Retweeted @micheenelson: Rainy conditions outside our studio @CityNews. 23 degrees downtown with light rain ☔️ #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more