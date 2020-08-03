Loading articles...

Ingersoll: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $177.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The maker of flow control and compression equipment posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.27 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

Ingersoll shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 2%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $32.63, an increase of 4.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IR

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
WB QEW approaching Dixie, three right lanes are closed because of flooding. Jammed from the 427.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 17 minutes ago
And now for a look outside our @680NEWS studios in Downtown Toronto...it's really wet. - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more