Immunic: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

NEW YORK (AP) _ Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) on Sunday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents.

Immunic shares have increased 77% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 29% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMUX

The Associated Press

