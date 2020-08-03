Loading articles...

Green Plains: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Aug 3, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Monday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company posted revenue of $418 million in the period.

Green Plains shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.91, an increase of 35% in the last 12 months.

