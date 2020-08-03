Loading articles...

CSW Industrials: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT

DALLAS (AP) _ CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $12 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 81 cents.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $91 million in the period.

CSW Industrials shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

