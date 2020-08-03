Loading articles...

CSI Compressco: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) on Monday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its second quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The compression services provider posted revenue of $96.4 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 95 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.66.

