Loading articles...

Clorox becomes 'it' brand in world sheltered in place

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

Sales at Clorox jumped 22% in its most recent quarter with millions of people growing more vigilant about cleaning routines in the pandemic. The company also announced Monday that Linda Rendle will become its CEO in September.

There was a 33% jump in sales withing the company division that sells cleaning products.

People have loaded pantries with disinfectant wipes and sprays, pushing overall sales up to $1.98 billion for the three months ended June 30. That’s up from $1.62 billion a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $1.86 billion.

Clorox Co., based in Oakland, California, posted a profit of $310 million, or $2.41 per share. That’s better than the $2 per share Wall Street predicted.

For the fiscal year, Clorox anticipates sales growth ranging from flat to low single digits, reflecting sustained demand through the first half of the year, and a deceleration in the back half, which would have a tough comparison to the initial months of the outbreak.

Clorox’s promotion of Rendle to CEO is effective on Sept. 14. The 42-year-old is currently president of the company.

She replaces Benno Dorer, 56, who will hold on to his position as executive chairman. Dorer has been CEO since November 2014 and was appointed chair of the board in August 2016.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
ICYMI - #WBGardiner is still BLOCKED at Spadina for a police investigation, drivers are being forced off.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:00 AM
Good morning! Risk of showers and thunderstorms today. The guaranteed high is 26 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more