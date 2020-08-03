Capital Southwest: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $8.9 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 38 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $15.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.1 million.

Capital Southwest shares have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year.

