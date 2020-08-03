Loading articles...

Capital Southwest: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT

DALLAS (AP) _ Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $8.9 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 38 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $15.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.1 million.

Capital Southwest shares have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSWC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSWC

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
WB QEW approaching Dixie, three right lanes are closed because of flooding. Jammed from the 427.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 22 minutes ago
And now for a look outside our @680NEWS studios in Downtown Toronto...it's really wet. - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more