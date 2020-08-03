Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
British woman in Malaysia court for trial in husband's death
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 3, 2020 12:10 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 12:14 am EDT
ALOR SETAR, Malaysia — A British woman accused of stabbing her husband to death at their Malaysian resort home entered court Monday for the start of a murder trial that could end with her sentenced to be hanged.
Wearing a mask and handcuffed, Samantha Jones, 51, was escorted by police into the courthouse in Alor Setar in the northern state of Kedah.
She was charged after police found a blood-stained kitchen knife in the couple’s home where John William Jones was found dead on Oct. 18, 2018.
Police have said Jones confessed she stabbed her husband in the chest during a heated argument.
The couple moved to the tropical Langkawi island 11 years ago under Malaysia My Second Home program, which gives foreigners long-staying visas.
A conviction for murder carries a mandatory death sentence by hanging.