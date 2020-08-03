Loading articles...

Aravive: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT

HOUSTON (AP) _ Aravive, Inc. (ARAV) on Monday reported a loss of $5 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

Aravive shares have declined 56% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.99, a drop of 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARAV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARAV

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
WB QEW approaching Dixie, three right lanes are closed because of flooding. Jammed from the 427.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 22 minutes ago
And now for a look outside our @680NEWS studios in Downtown Toronto...it's really wet. - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more