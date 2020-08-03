Loading articles...

American States Water: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) _ American States Water Co. (AWR) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $25.6 million.

The San Dimas, California-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share.

The water and electric utility posted revenue of $121.3 million in the period.

American States Water shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $77, a decrease of 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWR

The Associated Press

