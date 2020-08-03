Alexander's: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Loading articles...

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) _ Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Paramus, New Jersey-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $18 million, or $3.51 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $12.3 million, or $2.41 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $45.5 million in the period.

The company’s shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALX

The Associated Press

