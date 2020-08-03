Loading articles...

AK-Winners

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 3:58 pm EDT

08-03-20 11:52,,

By The Associated Press

Here is a TEST list of winners of races in Alaska.

U.S. Senate

Al Gross, NP

U.S. Senate

Dan Sullivan (i), GOP

U.S. House – District 1

Alyse Galvin, Dem

U.S. House – District 1

Don Young (i), GOP

State Senate – District B

John Coghill (i), GOP

State Senate – District D

Thomas Lamb, NP

State Senate – District D

Stephen Wright, GOP

State Senate – District F

Stephany Jeffers, Udl

State Senate – District F

Shelley Hughes (i), GOP

State Senate – District H

Bill Wielechowski (i), Dem

State Senate – District H

Madeleine Gaiser, GOP

State Senate – District J

Tom Begich (i), Dem

State Senate – District L

Roselynn Cacy, Dem

State Senate – District L

Natasha von Imhof (i), GOP

State Senate – District M

Anita Thorne, Dem

State Senate – District M

Joshua Revak, GOP

State Senate – District N

Carl Johnson, Dem

State Senate – District N

Cathy Giessel (i), GOP

State Senate – District P

Greg Madden, AKI

State Senate – District P

Gary Stevens (i), GOP

State Senate – District R

Bert Stedman (i), GOP

State Senate – District T

Donny Olson (i), Dem

State Senate – District T

Calvin Moto, GOP

State House – District 1

Christopher Quist, Dem

State House – District 1

Bart Lebon (i), GOP

State House – District 2

Jeremiah Youmans, Dem

State House – District 2

Steve Thompson (i), GOP

State House – District 3

Glenn Prax, GOP

State House – District 4

Grier Hopkins (i), Dem

State House – District 4

Keith Kurber, GOP

State House – District 5

Adam Wool (i), Dem

State House – District 5

Kevin McKinley, GOP

State House – District 6

Julia Hnilicka, Dem

State House – District 6

Ryan Smith, GOP

State House – District 7

Christopher Kurka, GOP

State House – District 8

Alma Hartley, Dem

State House – District 8

Mark Neuman (i), GOP

State House – District 9

Bill Johnson, Dem

State House – District 9

George Rauscher (i), GOP

State House – District 10

Monica Stein-Olson, Dem

State House – District 10

David Eastman (i), GOP

State House – District 11

Andrea Hackbarth, Dem

State House – District 11

DeLena Johnson (i), GOP

State House – District 12

Danny Gray, NP

State House – District 12

Cathy Tilton (i), GOP

State House – District 13

James Canitz, Dem

State House – District 13

Sharon Jackson, GOP

State House – District 14

Bruce Batten, Dem

State House – District 14

Kelly Merrick (i), GOP

State House – District 15

Lyn Franks, Dem

State House – District 15

Gabrielle LeDoux (i), GOP

State House – District 16

Ivy Spohnholz (i), Dem

State House – District 16

David Walker, GOP

State House – District 17

Andy Josephson (i), Dem

State House – District 18

Harriet Drummond (i), Dem

State House – District 19

Geran Tarr (i), Dem

State House – District 20

Zack Fields (i), Dem

State House – District 21

Matt Claman (i), Dem

State House – District 21

Lynette Largent, GOP

State House – District 22

Dustin Darden, AKI

State House – District 22

Sara Rasmussen (i), GOP

State House – District 23

Chris Tuck (i), Dem

State House – District 23

Katherine Henslee, GOP

State House – District 24

Sue Levi, Dem

State House – District 24

Chuck Kopp (i), GOP

State House – District 25

Calvin Schrage, Dem

State House – District 25

Mel Gillis (i), GOP

State House – District 26

Laddie Shaw (i), GOP

State House – District 27

Liz Snyder, Dem

State House – District 27

Lance Pruitt (i), GOP

State House – District 28

Adam Lees, Dem

State House – District 28

Jennifer Johnston (i), GOP

State House – District 29

Benjamin Carpenter (i), GOP

State House – District 30

Gary Knopp (i), GOP

State House – District 31

Sarah Vance (i), GOP

State House – District 32

Louise Stutes (i), GOP

State House – District 33

Sara Hannan (i), Dem

State House – District 34

Andrea Story (i), Dem

State House – District 35

Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins (i), Dem

State House – District 35

Kenny Skaflestad, GOP

State House – District 36

Leslie Becker, GOP

State House – District 37

Bryce Edgmon (i), Udl

State House – District 38

Tiffany Zulkosky (i), Dem

State House – District 39

Neal Foster (i), Dem

State House – District 39

Dan Holmes, GOP

State House – District 40

Elizabeth Ferguson, Dem

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
SB 427 Ramp to the WB 401, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 17 minutes ago
For those seeing the rain this afternoon (especially in Georgetown, Ashgrove, and Fernadle), what are you seeing?…
Latest Weather
Read more