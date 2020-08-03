Loading articles...

AK-StHou-30-nominated

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT

08-03-20 11:28,,

TEST BULLETIN (AP) — The following is a TEST. Gary Knopp, GOP,

nominated State House, District 30, Alaska.

AP Elections 08-03-2020 11:28

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
SB 427 Ramp to the WB 401, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 17 minutes ago
For those seeing the rain this afternoon (especially in Georgetown, Ashgrove, and Fernadle), what are you seeing?…
Latest Weather
Read more