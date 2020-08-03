Loading articles...

AK-StHou-10-nominated

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT

08-03-20 11:28,,

TEST BULLETIN (AP) — The following is a TEST. David Eastman, GOP,

nominated State House, District 10, Alaska.

AP Elections 08-03-2020 11:28

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
SB 427 Ramp to the WB 401, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 3:59PM UPDATE: A treacherous drive on the 401 near Milton and on the 407. Please be extra careful with torrential downpours i…
Latest Weather
Read more