York police investigate Woodbridge shooting death

York Regional Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Vaughan’s Woodbridge neighbourhood.

Staff Sgt. Blair Steer said officers were called to 8074 Islington Avenue, which is just north of Woodbridge Avenue, at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Steer said when officers arrived, they found a deceased man.

York Region EMS was called to the scene, and the man was pronounced dead, he said.

Police do not have a suspect description at this time, but a black pickup truck was seen fleeing north on Islington Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked by police to contact them directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.