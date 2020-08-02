Ontario reports 116 new cases of COVID-19

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A blood sample ready to be posted back to the Lab is pictured in a micro sampling collection tube, as a man uses an IgG Antibody Test Kit which identifies Immunoglobulin G antibodies related to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in London on May 28, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. - This type of test confirms if you have previously had the coronavirus as Financial Times research published Thursday, May 28 that Britain has suffered the highest death rate from the coronavirus among the most-affected countries with comparable tracking data. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Ontario reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
That brings the provincial total to 39,449 with 89 per cent of those infected having recovered.
Despite the third successive day of 100 or more new cases, it marks the first time since the end of March that less than 800 new cases were reported in a one week period.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases is down to 109, down from 151 at the start of last week.
York Region reported 20 new cases while Ottawa had 16, Peel with 14, Windsor-Essex with another 13 new cases and Toronto Public Health adding just 9.
One additional death was recorded, bringing the provincial total to 2,778.
For the third consecutive day, the province processed more than 30,000 tests in the previous 24 hour period.
The number of hospitalizations, patients in ICU and on ventilators remained stable.