Ontario reports 116 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

That brings the provincial total to 39,449 with 89 per cent of those infected having recovered.

Despite the third successive day of 100 or more new cases, it marks the first time since the end of March that less than 800 new cases were reported in a one week period.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is down to 109, down from 151 at the start of last week.

York Region reported 20 new cases while Ottawa had 16, Peel with 14, Windsor-Essex with another 13 new cases and Toronto Public Health adding just 9.

One additional death was recorded, bringing the provincial total to 2,778.

For the third consecutive day, the province processed more than 30,000 tests in the previous 24 hour period.

The number of hospitalizations, patients in ICU and on ventilators remained stable.