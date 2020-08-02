Loading articles...

Israel downs rocket launched by Gaza militants

Last Updated Aug 2, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military said it intercepted a rocket fired by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip on Sunday night in a rare attack punctuating months of relative calm.

Air raid sirens sounded in the southern Israeli city of Sderot. The military said the Iron Dome missile defence system downed an incoming rocket. There were no reports of casualties, but Israeli media reported damage to a vehicle. Sunday’s attack was the first case of rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave in nearly a month. In early July, Gaza militants fired three rockets toward Israel, resulting in no casualties.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire.

Israel and Hamas have largely maintained an informal cease-fire agreement in recent months after three wars and numerous smaller battles in the Gaza Strip, which has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since the Hamas militant group seized power from rival Palestinian forces in the strip in 2007.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
UPDATE: 2 right lanes now blocked #WB401/ Kipling due to a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 3:07PM UPDATE: Watching this line of showers for heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds possibly up to 70 km/h. @680…
Latest Weather
Read more