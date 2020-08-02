Loading articles...

Heavy rain hammers South Korea, leaving 6 dead, 7 missing

Last Updated Aug 2, 2020 at 5:58 am EDT

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Torrential rain pounded most of South Korea on Sunday, leaving six people dead and seven others missing, officials said.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the heavy rainfall triggered landslides in dozens of places, flooded residential areas and roads, and damaged some riverside structures.

Much of the damage occurred in the Seoul metropolitan area and the central region.

The ministry didn’t say how the six people died. South Korean media reported they were either buried by mud caused by landslides or drowned after being swept away by swollen waters.

The torrential rain also left six people injured and 360 others homeless, the ministry said.

The Seoul area and the central region are expected to continue to receive heavy rain until Monday morning.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
COLLISION - #WB401 west of Victoria Park express - the right lane is blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 6 minutes ago
Retweeted @DeniseWeatherTO: Bulk of the rainfall has A: fallen and B: north of the city. Special Wx Statement in effect for Newmarket/Northern Yo…
Latest Weather
Read more