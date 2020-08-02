Loading articles...

3 inmates, 2 staff injured in south Georgia prison unrest

Last Updated Aug 2, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT

WAYCROSS, Ga. — Three inmates and two staff members were injured during unrest at a state prison in southeast Georgia that began Saturday night, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

A golf cart was set on fire and windows were smashed during the melee at Ware State Prison in Waycross, Georgia, and officers had to deploy “non-lethal ammunition” to bring the scene under control, the department said in a statement Sunday.

The statement says there was “no major damage to the facility” reported and that none of the injuries were life-threatening. The disturbance began at around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night, and the facility was locked down by around 1 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

Georgia State Patrol, the Ware County Sheriff’s Office and Waycross Police Department confirmed their agencies responded to an incident at the prison, but did not provide any additional information.

Ware State Prison houses adult male felons and has a total capacity for 1,546, according to information about the facility on the department’s website.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
#SBDVP south of Don Mills - collision blocks the right and middle lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 20 minutes ago
How much rain did you get in your neighborhood? Share your photos with @680NEWS to let us know, especially if you're seeing any flooding!
Latest Weather
Read more