Police investigate drive-by shooting near Earlscourt Park

Toronto police said they have two people in custody in connection to a “drive-by” shooting incident in the city’s Earlscourt Park neighbourhood Saturday evening.

Police tweeted at around 8:46 p.m. that they had been called to the Caledonia Park Road and Davenport Road area for a report of a “drive-by” shooting.

When officers arrived, police said they found evidence of gunfire. Investigators also said they spoke to a woman who said her car had been shot at.

Later, at around 11:33 p.m., police said they had located two suspects they said are connected to the case.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact them directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.