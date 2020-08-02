Loading articles...

2 people injured after coach bus, car collide on Allen Road

Last Updated Aug 2, 2020 at 8:54 pm EDT

Toronto police investigate a collision between a bus and a car on Aug. 2, 2020. (DOUGLAS BOYD/CITYNEWS)

Toronto police are investigating after a child and a woman were injured in a collision between a coach bus and a car Sunday evening.

Police said they were called at around 6:10 p.m. to the Allen Road and Kennard Avenue area for a report of a collision.

Paramedics said they transported a woman and a child to the hospital with serious injuries.

Initial reports said the front-end of the vehicle was under the bus, but police said the incident is still under investigation.

Part of Allen Road was closed for a time to allow crews to clear the scene.

