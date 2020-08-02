1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Vaughan

York Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Vaughan that has left one man dead and another in hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say they were called just before 7:30 a.m. and advised that a male had showed up at a Toronto hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Further investigation revealed the incident occurred at a building on Freshway Drive near the area of Highway 407 and Jane Street.

When officers arrived at the location they discovered the body of a second man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators have now taken over the case.

Police have not released any further details as to the relationship, if any, between the two victims and what may have led up to the incident. They’re asking anyone who may have been in the area and has information to dashcam video to contact them.