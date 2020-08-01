Loading articles...

Trump says he'll act to ban TikTok in the U.S. as soon as Saturday

Last Updated Aug 1, 2020 at 12:29 am EDT

A man opens social media app 'Tik Tok' on his cell phone, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Pakistan has threatened the China-linked TikTok video service and blocked the Singapore-based Bigo Live streaming platform, citing what the regulating authority called widespread complaints about "immoral, obscene and vulgar" content. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

President Donald Trump says he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

Trump made the announcement to reporters Friday on Air Force One as he returned from Florida.

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump said.

U.S. lawmakers have raised intelligence and privacy concerns about the company’s ownership. The company has denied allegations that it shares user data with the Chinese government.

The move comes as Trump has ratcheted up tensions with China during the coronavirus pandemic and stalled trade negotiations between the two nations.

The company’s operations in the U.S. has been under review by the secretive Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Trump said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order to enforce the action, insisting, “I have that authority.”

