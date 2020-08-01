Loading articles...

Protest underway in downtown Toronto

Last Updated Aug 1, 2020 at 10:26 pm EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Protestors gathered in downtown Toronto late Saturday evening in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The rally was organized by Not Another Black Life. They were one of the groups that had organized a protest this past Thursday and Friday in support of Moka Dawkins, a Black trans woman who had been in police custody. Dawkins was released Friday evening following a bail hearing.

Social media posts by the group also said the protest was to mark Emancipation Day in Canada

Police said the group initially blocked the intersection of Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue but eventually moved on to the front of Toronto Police 52 Division at 255 Dundas Street West.

More to come

