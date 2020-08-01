Protest underway in downtown Toronto

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Protestors gathered in downtown Toronto late Saturday evening in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The rally was organized by Not Another Black Life. They were one of the groups that had organized a protest this past Thursday and Friday in support of Moka Dawkins, a Black trans woman who had been in police custody. Dawkins was released Friday evening following a bail hearing.
Social media posts by the group also said the protest was to mark Emancipation Day in Canada
Police said the group initially blocked the intersection of Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue but eventually moved on to the front of Toronto Police 52 Division at 255 Dundas Street West.
DEMONSTRATION/PROTEST: (UPDATE) 52 Division – protesters out front of @TPS52Div – Dundas St W blocked both way – protesters not cooperating w/ police – officers assisting w/ crowd control – traffic backed up in the area – expect delays – consider alternate routes#GO1436407 ^al pic.twitter.com/VKpZktEeDZ