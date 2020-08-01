Police still searching for suspect in violent assault in Whitby

A 50-year-old woman remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries as police continue to search for clues into who may have attacked her in Whitby earlier this week.

Durham police say they still do not have any suspects in the violent assault that took place near a creek southeast of Taunton Road East and Anderson Street after the woman was reported missing late Tuesday night while out for a walk in the area.

However, investigators say reports that a missing Ontario Shores outreach patient from Oshawa may be connected to the case are unfounded at this time.

“At this time, there is no information that connects him to this incident,” police said in a statement released Saturday morning. “His whereabouts are unknown and it is believed he may have left the region.”

Police say they continue to analyze the evidence collected and canvass the neighbourhood for any surveillance footage that may provide additional clues as to what may have led up to the attack. They have not ruled out the possibility that the woman may have been attacked by a random stranger.

A gofundme page established by family members has identified the woman as Kimberley Black. She’s described as a loving wife, supporting sister and “women’s advocate for personal development and growth.”

“Kim is an exceptional woman whose strength, will and determination will undoubtedly help her survive this horrific ordeal,” write the organizers of the campaign who say Black faces a “difficult and long recovery” that will require medical procedures, treatments and therapy.