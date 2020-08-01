Loading articles...

Police arrest one suspect in East York stabbing

Last Updated Aug 1, 2020 at 8:13 am EDT

One man is in custody following an early morning stabbing in East York.

Police say they were called to the area of Dawes Road and Brenton Street around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they found one victim who was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

No further details as to what may have led up to the incident have been released.

