Opposition parties warn of wave of evictions as rent comes due
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 1, 2020 7:19 am EDT
As rent cheques come due, some are warning that Ontarians should prepare for a wave of evictions now that protections put in place earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted.
The Opposition New Democrats say that because the provincial state of emergency has ended, evictions can start back up again today.
The NDP also says newly passed legislation, Bill 184, makes it easier for landlords to evict tenants who fall behind on a repayment plan.
The governing Progressive Conservatives have said the bill will help, not harm, tenants.
A spokeswoman for the premier says the bill “reinforces to landlords the necessity of exploring repayment agreements and maintaining tenancies – rather than resorting to evictions.”
Ivana Yelich says eviction orders going out now are mostly ones that were pending before the pandemic began.
