Loading articles...

Ontario ticket holder claims Friday night's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Aug 1, 2020 at 2:58 am EDT

TORONTO — This will certainly be a long weekend to remember for at least one Lotto Max player in Ontario.

The lone winning ticket for Friday night’s massive $70 million jackpot was sold in the province.

The exact point of purchase has yet to be released.

The draw also offered 18 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each, and six of them were won, including one which will be split by two ticket holders.

The winning tickets for those prizes were sold in Ontario, Quebec, the Prairies and British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Aug. 4 will be approximately $26 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Clear! #NBDVP ramp to the #EB401 is now open
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:21 PM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: Significant Weather Outlook for Ontario valid for Saturday and Sunday. #ONstorm
Latest Weather
Read more