Ontario reports 124 new cases of COVID-19

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, including one person who worked at a Charlottetown seniors' home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ontario reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a slight decrease over Friday’s numbers which spiked over 100 for the first time in two days.

“Locally, 28 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases,” Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott said in a tweet.

For the second straight day the province processed more than 30,000 tests, according to Elliott.

More to come…

