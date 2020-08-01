Ontario reports 124 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a slight decrease over Friday’s numbers which spiked over 100 for the first time in two days.

“Locally, 28 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases,” Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott said in a tweet.

For the second straight day the province processed more than 30,000 tests, according to Elliott.

More to come…