Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Crane collapses in Indian shipyard, killing 11 workers
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 1, 2020 6:59 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 1, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT
HYDERABAD, India — A huge crane collapsed during load testing at a government-run shipyard in southern India on Saturday, killing at least 11 workers, a district administrator said.
Television footage showed the new crane hitting the ground with full force and breaking into pieces at the Hindustan Shipyard in Vishakhapatnam, a port city in Andhra Pradesh state.
Vinay Chand, a district government administrator, said most of the victims were contract labourers. Five workers were hospitalized with injuries, he said, adding that the crane collapsed on workers who were working on it or standing nearby
The cause of the accident is being investigated, Chand said.
Vishakhapatnam is 620 kilometres (385 miles) east of Hyderabad, the state capital.
In another accident in the port city in May, a gas leak in a South Korean-owned chemical factory killed 12 people and sickened more than 1,000.