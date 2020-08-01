Loading articles...

AP source: Cards-Brewers off; 4 more St. Louis positives

Last Updated Aug 1, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) consoles pitcher Carlos Martinez on the cap as he pulls him following a solo home run by Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

One more player and three staff members with the St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to the postponement of their game Saturday at the Milwaukee Brewers, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the results and postponement had not been announced.

Two Cardinals players were flagged for positive tests on Friday, forcing the series opener in Milwaukee to be called off. The teams had hoped to resume play Saturday and make up Friday’s game as part of a doubleheader Sunday.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jake Seiner, The Associated Press

