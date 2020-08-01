Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
AP source: Cards-Brewers off; 4 more St. Louis positives
by Jake Seiner, The Associated Press
Posted Aug 1, 2020 11:49 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 1, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) consoles pitcher Carlos Martinez on the cap as he pulls him following a solo home run by Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
One more player and three staff members with the St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to the postponement of their game Saturday at the Milwaukee Brewers, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the results and postponement had not been announced.
Two Cardinals players were flagged for positive tests on Friday, forcing the series opener in Milwaukee to be called off. The teams had hoped to resume play Saturday and make up Friday’s game as part of a doubleheader Sunday.