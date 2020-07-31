Loading articles...

Weyerhaeuser: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 31, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

SEATTLE (AP) _ Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $72 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The timber and paper products company posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period.

Weyerhaeuser shares have dropped 6% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has risen almost 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WY

The Associated Press

