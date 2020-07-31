Loading articles...

Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke

Last Updated Jul 31, 2020 at 9:44 am EDT

FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been banned from Twitter for breaking the social media platform's site’s rules forbidding hate speech. The company said Friday, July 31, 2020 that Duke's account “has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct.” (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been banned from Twitter for breaking the social media platform’s site’s rules forbidding hate speech.

The company said Friday that Duke’s account “has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct.”

It didn’t specify what exactly Duke posted that triggered the ban, but its policy on hateful conduct prohibits promoting violence or threatening attacks against people based on religious affiliation, race and ethnic origin.

Twitter said the ban was in line with its recently updated policy aimed at cutting down on harmful links. Under the new rules, the company may suspend accounts dedicated to sharing hateful content or that try to get around its blocks on sharing links to the material.

Duke was the leader of the white supremacist KKK from 1974 to 1978.

The Associated Press

