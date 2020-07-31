Loading articles...

TFS Financial: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 31, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) _ TFS Financial Corp. (TFSL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $26.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan posted revenue of $125.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $78.2 million.

TFS Financial shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TFSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TFSL

The Associated Press

