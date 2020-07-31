Loading articles...

Territorial Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 31, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

HONOLULU (AP) _ Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.3 million.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of 47 cents per share.

The holding company for Territorial Savings Bank posted revenue of $19.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.2 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Territorial Bancorp shares have decreased 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 28% in the last 12 months.

