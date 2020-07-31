Loading articles...

Stellus Capital: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 31, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

HOUSTON (AP) _ Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $39.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $2.04. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $13.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.5 million.

Stellus Capital shares have decreased 49% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 50% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCM

The Associated Press

