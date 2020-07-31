Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ryan Reynolds launches training program to boost inclusivity on his next film
by David Friend, The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 31, 2020 1:59 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 31, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT
Ryan Reynolds is seen at New York Comic Con, in New York City, Oct. 3, 2019. The Vancouver-born "Deadpool" actor announced plans on Friday for the Group Effort Initiative, which will recruit 10 to 20 trainees from Black, Indigenous and "all other marginalized communities" to work alongside experienced professionals on his next movie. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steve Luciano
TORONTO — Ryan Reynolds is using his Hollywood superstar status to launch an on-set film production inclusivity program for marginalized communities.
The Vancouver-born “Deadpool” actor announced plans on Friday for the Group Effort Initiative, which will recruit 10 to 20 trainees from Black, Indigenous and “all other marginalized communities” to work alongside experienced professionals on his next movie.
Reynolds didn’t name the film in a video posted on social media, but he confirmed the production is slated to begin shooting this fall, in partnership with Netflix and SkyDance.
The actor says expenses for the trainees including pay, housing and travel will come out of his salary.
The Group Effort Initiative will operate through a wing of the actor’s Maximum Effort production company.
Reynolds called on others “with the privilege that I’m lucky enough to experience” to join his effort to expand diversity and inclusivity in the film industry.